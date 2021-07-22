Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes $3.39 Million Position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVI opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.99.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

