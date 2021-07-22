First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FGBI opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.23. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director William K. Hood acquired 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $83,011.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 in the last ninety days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.