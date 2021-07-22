First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys New Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

