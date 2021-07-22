First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $242,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.27. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

