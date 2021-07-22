First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,738,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,225 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 25,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $189.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

