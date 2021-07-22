First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,297 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56. The company has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.