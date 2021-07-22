First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

NYSE FR traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 32,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,970. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

