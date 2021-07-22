First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.13. 178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,343. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $306.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

