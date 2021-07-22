First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Shares of INBK stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,343. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $306.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

