First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $17.59. 940,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.26.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.