First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE FEI opened at $7.44 on Thursday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.86.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.