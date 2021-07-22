First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.
NYSE FEI opened at $7.44 on Thursday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.86.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
