First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.
NYSE:FEI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 4,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,095. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.86.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
