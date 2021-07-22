First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE:FEI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 4,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,095. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.86.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

