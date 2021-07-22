First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 237.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

FPE opened at $20.59 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51.

