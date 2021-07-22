First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

MYFW opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Western Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Western Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 98.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

