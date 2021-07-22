First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

MYFW stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $211.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. On average, analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 179.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 43,977 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

