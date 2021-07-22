FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Issues Earnings Results

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,225. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Get FirstCash alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.