FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $39.15. 12,018,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

