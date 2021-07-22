FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.15. 12,018,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

