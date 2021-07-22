Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Raised by ValueAct Holdings L.P.

ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 162.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 860,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531,719 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.2% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $102,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.55. 68,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,284. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.