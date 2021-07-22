Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE PFO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.24. 9,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

