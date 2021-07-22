FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $22,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Incline Global Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 152,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 659.0% in the first quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Susquehanna increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.39. 2,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,800. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

