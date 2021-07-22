Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 174,295 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 174,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.84. 6,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,032. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

