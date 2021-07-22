Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 633.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,055 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 771,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 200,881 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,305,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 207,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 203,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $477,000.

SJNK stock remained flat at $$27.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,789. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.44. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

