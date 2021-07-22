Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 33,051 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 175.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,051 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,583. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $52.80 and a 52-week high of $115.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.78.

