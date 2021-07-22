Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 338,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,000. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

FEZ traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $46.35. 31,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,134. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.