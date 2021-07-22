Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) versus Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Codex DNA and Fluidigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A Fluidigm -38.98% -28.73% -12.72%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Codex DNA and Fluidigm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fluidigm 0 0 2 0 3.00

Codex DNA currently has a consensus price target of $23.19, indicating a potential upside of 37.46%. Fluidigm has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.91%. Given Fluidigm’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fluidigm is more favorable than Codex DNA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codex DNA and Fluidigm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fluidigm $138.14 million 3.19 -$53.02 million ($0.50) -11.74

Codex DNA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluidigm.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Fluidigm shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Fluidigm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 system, Polaris system, C1 IFCs, and Polaris IFC. Fluidigm Corporation sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

