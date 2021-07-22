Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $256,905,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $13,626,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 350,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.