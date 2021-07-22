Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.51

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 1567505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

In other Foley Trasimene Acquisition news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder William P. Foley II bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:WPF)

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

