FORA Capital LLC Has $124,000 Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,202,000 after acquiring an additional 745,762 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,890,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,360,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 176,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 92,640 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $352,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,156,901.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,212,299.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,569 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,576. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

