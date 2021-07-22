FORA Capital LLC Has $144,000 Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,827,000 after buying an additional 1,050,660 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after buying an additional 1,089,648 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after buying an additional 1,427,191 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,438,000 after buying an additional 453,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

