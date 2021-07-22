FORA Capital LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEN. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Ararat Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Denbury stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

