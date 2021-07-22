FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at $1,854,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,256,000 after buying an additional 55,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 67,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

Shares of PKI opened at $156.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.54 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.68.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.