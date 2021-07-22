FORA Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Kaspick LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $251.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $269.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.26.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

