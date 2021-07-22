Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.53, but opened at $20.66. Forestar Group shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 400 shares.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.55.

About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

