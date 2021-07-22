Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.53, but opened at $20.66. Forestar Group shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 400 shares.
The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.56%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.55.
About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
