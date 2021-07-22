Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.43.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $264.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $266.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.06, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

