Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $291.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fortinet traded as high as $263.22 and last traded at $262.57, with a volume of 4861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $256.63.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.43.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

