Fortis (FTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortis (TSE:FTS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Fortis to post earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion.

Get Fortis alerts:

TSE:FTS opened at C$55.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$57.32.

FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.50.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.