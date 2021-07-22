Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $317.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.49.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

