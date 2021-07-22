Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOJCY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fortum Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

