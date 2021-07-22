Frax Share Price Reaches $3.39 on Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Frax Share has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $3.39 or 0.00010470 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $54.90 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00041573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00105420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00142718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,359.62 or 1.00032165 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

