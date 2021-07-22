Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 150,798 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 875,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,424,990. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

