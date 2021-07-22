Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €70.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.09 ($82.46).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €68.26 ($80.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

