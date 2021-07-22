Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.71.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

