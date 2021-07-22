Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FUTU. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.72.

FUTU stock opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.25. Futu has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Futu will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Futu by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Futu by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

