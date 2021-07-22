FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issued By KeyCorp

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $7.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $181.15 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

