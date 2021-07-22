FY2021 EPS Estimates for (GRT.TO) Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for (GRT.TO) in a report released on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.99. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (GRT.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$2.69. The business had revenue of C$95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.80 million.

(GRT.TO) has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About (GRT.TO)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

