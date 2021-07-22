FY2021 EPS Estimates for HEICO Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HEICO in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEI. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

NYSE HEI opened at $137.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.42. HEICO has a twelve month low of $93.33 and a twelve month high of $148.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 2.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,981,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in HEICO by 7.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in HEICO by 7.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 223,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in HEICO by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC raised its position in HEICO by 35.9% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 68,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.