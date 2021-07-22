FY2021 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.67.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

WWD stock opened at $120.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.05. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. Woodward has a 1 year low of $73.23 and a 1 year high of $130.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,850,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Woodward by 117.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 449,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,262,000 after purchasing an additional 242,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Woodward by 1,302.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 149,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,005 shares of company stock worth $3,524,983. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.