FY2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $22.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $22.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIIB. Barclays increased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.10.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $322.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

