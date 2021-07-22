FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Reduced by Analyst

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.80) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.15). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $597.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Point Capital LP raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 232,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 646,547 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,251 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 396,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

